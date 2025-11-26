Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to feature in Portugal's 2026 World Cup opener: Did FIFA make an exception?

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been cleared to play in Portugal’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after his alleged ban was scrapped. The unexpected decision has sparked debate among fans and pundits, with many questioning whether FIFA made a special exception for the superstar.

In a controversial decision that ensures one of the sport’s biggest stars will not miss his record sixth World Cup start, FIFA has cleared Cristiano Ronaldo to feature in Portugal’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup. The ruling, announced Tuesday, has ignited a fierce debate over the governing body's application of disciplinary rules, with critics quickly citing "special treatment."

Ronaldo, who recently turned 40, was facing a customary three-match suspension for a straight red card received during Portugal’s qualifying loss to the Republic of Ireland earlier this month. The offense—an elbow aimed at defender Dara O’Shea—is typically classified as violent conduct, warranting a lengthy ban.

However, FIFA’s disciplinary committee issued a partially suspended sentence. While the Portuguese captain served the mandatory one-game suspension in Portugal’s subsequent qualifying victory over Armenia, the remaining two matches have been deferred under a one-year probation period.

"In line with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended," a FIFA statement read, emphasizing that the full ban would be immediately enforced if Ronaldo commits another similar infraction during the probationary year.

The Questionable Precedent

While Article 27 does allow for the suspension of sanctions, football observers and journalists have called the decision "unprecedented." The governing body’s choice to defer two-thirds of a three-match violent conduct ban stands in stark contrast to similar cases judged this month, where players from Armenia and Burundi received the full three-match suspensions for comparable aggression during qualifiers. Neither were granted any reduction or probation.

The decision allows Ronaldo to avoid beginning his final World Cup campaign on the bench, a massive boost for Portugal and a commercial boon for the tournament hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Sources suggest two key factors weighed heavily in the decision: the Portuguese Football Federation’s powerful appeal and the fact that the red card was the first of Ronaldo’s 226-match international career.

Despite these factors, critics argue that the rule book should apply equally to all, regardless of profile. As one prominent football writer commented, “Fifa admits the seriousness of the offence and yet punishes him lightly. A good day for marketing. A bad day for discipline.” The ruling, while celebrated by millions of fans, has left many questioning whether the World Cup opener truly benefits from a creative application of the law.

