Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron worth nearly Rs 16 crore crashes into house in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron worth nearly Rs 16 crore crashed in Spain

Manchester United star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is fond of fast cars, and being one of the highest-paid football players in the world, Ronaldo owns some of the fastest beasts in the world. The former Real Madrid forward is currently on a holiday in Spain with his family.

However, as per the latest reports from Spain, one of Ronaldo's most prized possessions, his Bugatti Veyron crashed into the entrance of a house in the Spanish city of Majorca on Monday morning.

Thankfully, while the Man United ace was himself not in the car when the mishap took place, he had transferred his car with him for the duration of his stay.

READ| US judge dismisses rape lawsuit against star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

As per reports, one of Ronaldo's employees was driving the car, and lost control of it, thus leading to a crash which appears to have damaged the front side of the Bugatti Veyron, which cost a whopping Rs 16.25 crore approximately.

Even though the accident has done some major damage to the supercar, as per reports, there was no harm done to the driver, nor to anyone in the locality where the Veyron crashed.

Here are pictures of Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron:

Cristiano Ronaldo 's Bugatti Veyron suffered an accident on Monday morning in Mallorca. Apparently Cristiano was not inside the vehicle. [@UHmallorca] #mufc pic.twitter.com/WtG5crWWsd — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 20, 2022

The five-time Ballon d'Ór winner was enjoying some much-needed time away from the pitch, after a long and tiring season, as he prepares for his second season with Manchester United since rejoining the Red Devils.

READ| Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on his future with the club

Ronaldo enjoyed a stellar return to the Premier League as he scored 24 goals in all completions, including 18 in the league. He is due to link up with United again for the pre-season next month as new coach Erik Ten Hag looks to kick start a new era at Old Trafford.