Ronaldo’s career has been filled with record-breaking moments, and he continues to impress even at this stage

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached another incredible milestone in his legendary career. The 39-year-old Portuguese star became the first footballer in history to win 700 official club matches, according to Marca.

Ronaldo achieved this feat during Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory over Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. He played a crucial role in the match, scoring a goal and providing an assist to help his team secure the win.

Ronaldo’s career has been filled with record-breaking moments, and he continues to impress even at this stage. He has already scored over 900 goals, a number no other player has reached. His impact in Saudi Arabia has been remarkable, with 85 goals in just 94 appearances for Al-Nassr.

With this win, Al-Nassr moved closer to the top of the league table. They are now just five points behind leaders Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, though both teams have played one game less.

Al-Nassr will now shift focus to the AFC Champions League, where they face Al-Wasl on Monday. Ronaldo and his team will aim to continue their strong form as they compete for silverware on multiple fronts.

Even at 39, Ronaldo proves that he is far from finished, adding yet another chapter to his legendary career.