Cristiano Ronaldo has made history once again by earning a Guinness World Record for the most wins in international football. The Portuguese superstar was officially recognised ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League quarter-final second leg against Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Ronaldo surpassed the previous record held by his former Real Madrid teammate, Sergio Ramos, when Portugal defeated Poland 5-1 in November last year. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored twice in that game, bringing his total international wins to 132.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just received the Guinness World Record award for the most international wins in history with 132. pic.twitter.com/xfd0Loy46l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2025

This latest recognition adds to Ronaldo’s long list of records. He also holds Guinness World Records for the most international goals, being the first player to score 100 UEFA Champions League goals, and for being the most-followed male on Instagram.

The 40-year-old remains focused on his next challenge. He will return to club action for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on April 4 in a crucial match against their biggest rivals, Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo’s remarkable career continues to inspire football fans worldwide, proving that even at 40, he is still setting records and competing at the highest level.