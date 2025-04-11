Ronaldo, already a global icon, is well known for growing his brand beyond football. He has made a name for himself in fashion, perfumes, and watches.

Portuguese football superstar and former Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is stepping into the world of movies. He has launched a new film production studio called URMarv, in partnership with famous Hollywood director Matthew Vaughn. Ronaldo, already a global icon, is well known for growing his brand beyond football. He has made a name for himself in fashion, perfumes, and watches. Now, he wants to leave his mark in the film industry too. The URMarv studio will mix Ronaldo’s massive popularity with Vaughn’s filmmaking skills to create exciting new movies.

Ronaldo announced this news with a special post on social media. This move shows that he is looking forward to new business ventures, especially as he starts thinking about life after football.

“This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business,” Ronaldo said in a statement.

Matthew Vaughn, who has directed popular films like the Kingsman series, also shared his excitement. “Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him – he's a real-life superhero,” he said.

Vaughn’s most recent film was Argylle, a spy thriller released in 2024, starring Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Ronaldo’s interest in the media is not new. In August last year, he launched his own YouTube channel. Within hours, he broke records for the highest number of views and followers in such a short time.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the richest athletes in the world. While fans often wonder if he will become a coach after retirement, Ronaldo has made it clear that his focus is more on business than coaching.

With URMarv, he is ready to take on a new challenge, this time in Hollywood.