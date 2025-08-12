Cristiano Ronaldo announces engagement to longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez: Check model's latest Instagram post

Pune: 7 killed, over 20 injured after van carrying pilgrims, including children, falls off hilly road
In her latest Instagram post, the Spanish model is seen showing off her diamond ring and accepting Cristiano Ronaldo's proposal. Check it out.
Cristiano Ronaldo is now officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, with whom he has two daughters, Alana Martina and Bella. Confirming the news of their engagement, the Argentine-Spanish model shared a picture of her hand, flaunting her stunning engagement ring along with Ronaldo's hand under hers. Along with the picture, she wrote, ''Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.'' The couple has been dating since 2016, after meeting each other at a Gucci store in Madrid, where Georgina was working as a sales assistant.
Their first child, a daughter, was born in November 2017. Five years later, the couple welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, but unfortunately, the baby boy died during childbirth. The two jointly shared an Instagram post, which reads, ''It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.''
Apart from two daughters from Georgina, Ronaldo has three more children, his first child, who was born in 2010, whom he named Cristiano Jr. Later in 2017, he welcomed twins through surrogacy.
Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on January 27, 1994, Georgina initially lived with her paternal relatives. When she was just one year old, her mother relocated to Spain, where she spent most of her early years. he began her career as a dancer, and when she moved to Madrid, she worked in retail shops during the day and at a bar on weekends for financial stability.
After meeting Ronaldo at the Gucci store, she built a career as a model and a social media influencer. Not many know that she has also featured on the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Elle. She has also starred in a Netflix docu-series titled I Am Georgina, which showcased the unseen side of her personal and professional life.