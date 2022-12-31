This man is the HIGHEST paid player in football history and it's not Messi, Neymar or Mbappe

File photo

Star Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has inked a two-year deal with popular Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr.

The deal was announced by Al-Nassr on Friday, as per ESPN. Ronaldo, 37, will receive a whopping USD 75 million per year to become the top paid player in football history.

"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country," Ronaldo said in Al-Nassr's statement announcing the deal as quoted by ESPN.

"The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men's and women's football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia's recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potentials,” added the former Real Madrid star.

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia. I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them help the Club to achieve success,” he noted.

Ronaldo ended his contract with former club Manchester United after a controversial TV interview with Piers Morgan in which he made several shocking revelations.

Riyadh-based Al-Nassr competes in Saudi Pro League. "This is more than history in the making," Al-Nassr president Musalli Almuammar said.

"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” he added.

"But first and foremost, we can't wait to see him in the number 7 shirt of Al Nassr doing what he does best, scoring goals, winning titles and bringing joy to those who love the beautiful game," concluded Musalli.

Interestingly, Ronaldo's new salary will dwarf Messi's payout at French club Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is on a contract which pays him around 35 million pound per year (over Rs 350 crore).