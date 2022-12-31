Ronaldo's Al-Nassr payout to dwarf Messi's PSG salary, may earn over Rs 2,000 crore per year

Photo: Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news: Portugese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi club Al-Nassr in a 'historic' deal that could make him earn a staggering amount nowhere to be seen in European football. Al-Nassr have reportedly broken the bank to sign the most famous football player on the planet in a mega bucks deal.

Ronaldo has signed a 2.5 year contract with Al-Nassr which is believed to bring home over 200 million pounds per year (including endorsement deals) for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward. Ronaldo's salary at the Saudi club is reported to be worth 75 million dollars (over 61 million pounds) yearly alone. This means that his payout will be over Rs 620 crore just from the salary earned at Al-Nassr.

In comparison, Ronaldo's new salary will dwarf Messi's payout at French club Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is on a contract which pays him around 35 million pound per year (over Rs 350 crore).

The news of Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr was officially announced by the Saudi club on Saturday. Calling the move 'history in the making', Al-Nassr posted pics of Ronaldo holding up the club's jersey with his name and number of choice, seven.

"History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home," the Saudi club wrote welcoming the star footballer.

Ronaldo, who has played for the likes of Real Madrid in Spain and Juventus in Italy, joins Al-Nassr more than a month after falling out with his boyhood club Manchester United. The Portugese captain's relationship with the English club soured after an explosive tell-all interview he gave to British TV host Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo had ridiculed the club's facilities, infrastructure and system. He had claimed he felt betrayed by Manchester United and alleged that he was being pushed out of the club by some forces. Ronaldo had also said that he did not respect United manager Erik ten Hag.

The interview saga was soon followed by an announcement by Manchester United that Ronaldo had left the club with immediate affect. The parting occured days before the FIFA World Cup 2022 began in Qatar in November. Ronaldo had captained Portugal at the tournament but was crucially left out of the starting lineup in the country's last two games at the World Cup. Portugal crashed out in the quarter-final against the tournament's biggest surprise team Morocco. Ronaldo was seen leaving the pitch in tears as he walked down the tunnel at the stadium after the match..

The contract with Al-Nassr is expected to be the last playing contract for 37-year-old Ronaldo. The star footballer has earlier said that he intends to hang up his boots in around two more years. It is not confirmed when Ronaldo will make his debut in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr which is currently ongoing.

