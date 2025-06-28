Former Team India captain Virat Kohli has one of the biggest following on social media among the Indian cricketers. His popularity on the microblogging site, Instagram, is such that his page receives 274 million viewers. His popularity has gained him the title of being ranked 14th among the highest-paid athletes globally on Instagram, making him an equal to global sports personalities like LeBron James and Neymar. His popularity goes beyond cricket pitch.

Virat Kohli’s earnings from a single Instagram post

As per the Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023, Virat Kohli is at the helm of India’s most valued celebrities with a brand value of USD 227.9 million (roughly Rs 1,900 crore). This includes his endorsement earnings, which have an expected growth of 15–25% in the next 6–12 months, which could raise his value in the range between USD 260–285 million. His popular image makes him a favourite among big brands.

His single Instagram post has a high impact value which can earn him a whopping fortune. Let us know how much the Team India cricketer earns from one post. As per Influencer Marketing Hub, Virat Kohli earns a stunning Rs 12 crore just by posting a single image, text or anything on Instagram. However, he is not on top of celebrities with the highest earnings on Instagram. The celebrity on top of this list is Cristiano Ronaldo whose earnings are 27 million from a single post on his Instagram account.

His earnings have increased at a staggering rate after his long-term deal with Puma. The IPL 2024 champion and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli has now shaken hands with another sports brand, Agilitas. According to Moneycontrol, Kohli has already invested Rs 40 crore in the company. After investment, he will be one of the stakeholders in the company and play an active role in the growth of the brand.