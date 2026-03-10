Cricketer Shivam Dube reveals how South Africa loss sparked India's T20 World Cup surge: 'We were a completely different team'

Shivam Dube had an amazing run in the tournament, turning up for the team whenever needed. Dube credited his success to the clarity about his role ahead of the tournament, which helped him commit to it and fulfill it with discipline.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph was a testament to the team's ability to bounce back from adversity. The team's journey to the title was not an uninterrupted march, but rather a journey marked by a moment of discomfort that forced them to reset. Shivam Dube, the Indian all-rounder, revealed that the defeat to South Africa in the first match of the Super Eight stage was the turning point for the team. "As a team, we peaked after the loss against South Africa. Before that game, we were playing well, but we all pulled up our socks after that. We were a completely different team, and our best came in the final," Dube said.

Dube's statement speaks volumes about the team's character and their ability to use defeat as inspiration to notch up their displays. India had quality from the outset, but the setback against South Africa stripped away whatever complacency still remained.

By the time the final arrived, they were no longer just a side moving well through the tournament; they had transformed into a team with sharper purpose, cleaner execution, and greater conviction.

Shivam Dube highlights the clarity of role

Shivam Dube's own performance in the tournament was a testament to the team's clarity of thought and purpose. He had an amazing run in the tournament, turning up for the team whenever needed. Dube credited his success to the clarity about his role ahead of the tournament, which helped him commit to it and fulfill it with discipline.

"My role was simple and communicated a long time ago by coach Gautam Gambhir and Surya bhai - keeping the strike rate high. If I’m asked to bowl, keep a tight line and keep the runs down. During the last World Cup, too, I had a similar role, but that time I had only a couple of big knocks. This time, I told myself that I won’t think too far ahead and take things match by match," Dube said.

Dube emphasizes on the importance of teamwork

The 32-year-old's words highlight the importance of teamwork and understanding one's role in the team's success. In big tournaments like the World Cup, star turns alone won't win you the title. It's the players understanding exactly what their team needs from them and delivering within the framework that matters. Dube was performing a specific function defined by the team, and that precision gave him the freedom to do so.

"I always had the confidence and just backed myself. I had worked hard on it. There was clarity in what the team wanted from me. I didn’t promise anything to myself, and the goal was to win the World Cup at home," he said.

Focus on the Larger PrizeIndia's run to the title was built on absorbing a setback, sharpening after it, and producing the best cricket when the tournament demanded it most. The team's focus stayed fixed on the larger prize, with no obsession with personal milestones or individual redemption. Coach Gautam Gambhir's philosophy of prioritising team needs over personal achievements played a significant role in India's success