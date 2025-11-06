Cricketer Harleen Kaur Deol aks PM Modi about his secret skincare routine, know what PM replied; WATCH

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad, dressed smartly in formal attire and wearing their gold medals, received praise from the Prime Minister for their resilience and comeback after facing early setbacks and online trolling during the tournament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with India’s ICC Women’s World Cup-winning team turned into a memorable and heartwarming interaction filled with laughter and mutual admiration on Wednesday. The informal yet spritely exchange between the PM and the world champions quickly went viral on social media, highlighting his easy camaraderie with the players.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad, dressed smartly in formal attire and wearing their gold medals, received praise from the Prime Minister for their resilience and comeback after facing early setbacks and online trolling during the tournament.

During the interaction, Harleen Kaur Deol asked a lighthearted question to PM Modi. The star batter asked the PM about the secret behind his glowing and youthful skin.

Responding with a smile, PM Modi said he never really paid much attention to skincare or grooming. “I haven’t done anything special for it,” he said. “I’ve been in government for nearly 25 years now, and I believe the blessings I receive from people have their own lasting effect.”

His witty yet humble response drew laughter and applause from the audience, adding a warm and personal touch to the interaction between the Prime Minister and India’s sports achievers.

He fondly recalled Harleen Deol’s spectacular catch in 2021 against England, which he had praised on social media, and her recent performances in the World Cup.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cricketer and member of the Champion Indian Cricket team, Harleen Kaur Deol, asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his skin care routine.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I did not pay a lot of attention to this... I've been in government for 25 years now.… pic.twitter.com/deqCTZcCAE — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2025



Meanwhile, captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting PM Modi in 2017 after their runner-up finish, saying this time felt special because they came with the trophy. “We hope to keep meeting you with more trophies in the future,” she said.

Vice-Captain Smriti Mandhana expressed that PM Modi’s encouragement had always inspired them, adding that women across the country are excelling in various fields due to his consistent support and empowerment initiatives.

Player of the Tournament Deepti Sharma also shared her excitement about meeting the Prime Minister again, recalling his words from 2017: “He told us to keep working hard, and we’d achieve our dreams — and today, that has come true.” PM Modi noted Deepti’s devotion, mentioning her “Jai Shri Ram” post on Instagram and her tattoo of Lord Hanuman, to which she replied that it gives her strength.

Harmanpreet also asked the Prime Minister how he manages to stay so calm and focused in every situation. PM Modi replied that being present in the moment has become a part of his nature and daily routine.

He urged the team to promote the Fit India Movement, especially among young girls, and emphasized the importance of combating obesity and staying active.

The Indian side, which ended its long wait for an ICC title by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for the special felicitation.

The team will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

With agency inputs