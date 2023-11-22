Headlines

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, set to star in Dharma Productions film, fans say 'we still have Dostana 2 PTSD

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, set to star in Dharma Productions film, fans say 'we still have Dostana 2 PTSD

This star cricketer married actress, tried a hand at acting after retirement but flopped, is now a...

The cricketer is an Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament, commentator, actor and television celebrity.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

There has been a long connection between the worlds of cricket and the film industry. There have been several occasions when cricketers have found love among Bollywood divas, while at other times, they have tried their luck at acting after retiring from cricket. 

Notable names like Kapil Dev, Vinod Kambli, and Salil Ankola have ventured into the world of cinema. Additionally, star spinner Harbhajan Singh and cricketer Irfan Pathan have made their debut in Tamil films. Even former Indian opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar has acted in Marathi films. 

In this article, we discuss a cricketer who not only made a Bollywood actress his companion but also tried his luck as a hero on the silver screen. However, his foray into acting faced a major setback as his debut film failed miserably.

We are talking about Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is not just a cricketer, but also an Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament, commentator, actor, and television celebrity. 

Harbhajan Singh is widely regarded as a stalwart of spin bowling in world cricket, and people still remember his impressive performances on the field. 

Born in Jalandhar, Harbhajan played for the Indian national cricket team from 1998 to 2016, establishing himself as a right-arm off-spin bowler. Despite being primarily known for his cricketing skills, Harbhajan announced his retirement from cricket in December 2021 and decided to explore his fortunes in the film industry.

On December 24, 2021, Harbhajan Singh, the iconic spinner of Indian cricket, bid farewell to international cricket. During this period, he remained busy with his film "Friendship." It is noteworthy that Harbhajan Singh made his debut in Tamil sports drama film "Friendship." He appeared in the role of Bhagat Singh.

Produced by JPR Stalin, "Friendship" was made at a cost of Rs 8 crore, but it turned out to be a major flop at the box office. The film did not receive extensive promotion, and its star cast was relatively unknown. In the movie, Harbhajan Singh played the role of Naukar Singh, and his co-star Losliya Mariyanesan also made her debut. Following this, Harbhajan did not appear in any other film.

In terms of cricket records, Harbhajan Singh took 711 wickets for India in a career spanning 23 years. In 2021, during the shooting of "Friendship," Harbhajan announced his retirement on Twitter, stating, "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful."

It's worth noting that Harbhajan was part of the teams that won two World Cups, the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

Harbhajan Singh's wife, Geeta Basra, is also an actress who has worked in films like "Dil Diya Hai," "The Train," "Zila Ghaziabad," and "Second Hand Husband." However, she, too, has not achieved remarkable success on the big screen.

Currently, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is in the spotlight due to a controversial comment he made during a commentary, which has led to criticism and trolling on social media.

