IPL 2023 schedule announced: Match dates, timings, venues revealed; check full list here

IPL 2023 Dates announced

IPL 2023 is scheduled to commence from 31st March. The BCCI announced the dates and full fixtures of the tournament. Last year Champion Gujarat Titans will meet Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in their first battle at Narendra Modi stadium Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala will be the twelve venues for this season.

Royal Challengers will come out to try their luck to win the trophy as they will start their season on 2nd April against 5 times champion Mumbai Indians in their home ground. The league match ends on May 21 and the final will be played in The biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28. The 10 teams will be playing 18 double-headers.

It will be interesting to see if Hardik Pandya continues his last year's IPL form which took his team to victory. MS Dhoni will put all his experience to win the trophy for the final time as this season may be the farewell season for the former Indian captain.