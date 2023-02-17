Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023 schedule announced: Match dates, timings, venues revealed; check full list here

IPL 2023 is scheduled to commence from 31st March. The BCCI announced the dates and full fixtures of the tournament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

IPL 2023 schedule announced: Match dates, timings, venues revealed; check full list here
IPL 2023 Dates announced

IPL 2023 is scheduled to commence from 31st March. The BCCI announced the dates and full fixtures of the tournament. Last year Champion Gujarat Titans will meet Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in their first battle at Narendra Modi stadium Ahmedabad. 

Ahmedabad, Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati and Dharamsala will be the twelve venues for this season.

Royal Challengers will come out to try their luck to win the trophy as they will start their season on 2nd April against 5 times champion Mumbai Indians in their home ground. The league match ends on May 21 and the final will be played in The biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28. The 10 teams will be playing 18 double-headers. 

It will be interesting to see if Hardik Pandya continues his last year's IPL form which took his team to victory. MS Dhoni will put all his experience to win the trophy for the final time as this season may be the farewell season for the former Indian captain.   

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of Pineapple: Improves digestion, promotes healthy bones and more
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Grammy Awards 2023: From Taylor Swift to Cardi B, singers who rocked their red carpet looks, see pics
Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravani lifts trophy, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR cheer for iconic victory
Mouni Roy flaunts her toned body in pink bikini top, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Pyar ho toh aisa ho': Viral video of frogs cuddling in rain melts hearts online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.