Vinod Kambli, facing health challenges, has received support from Sunil Gavaskar. Kambli was hospitalized in December due to a urinary infection and cramps, staying in a Thane hospital for two weeks before being discharged on January 1. He has experienced several health issues in recent years, including two heart surgeries in 2013, which were financially supported by Sachin Tendulkar.

Kambli was recently seen at the inauguration of the Ramakant Achrekar memorial in Mumbai's Shivaji Park last December, an event also attended by Sachin Tendulkar. The former left-handed batsman, who represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1993 and 2000, did not appear to be in good health during the event and was hospitalized a few weeks later. During this challenging period, Gavaskar promised to assist Kambli, stating that the 1983 World Cup-winning team would unite to support their fellow cricketer, a promise that has now been fulfilled.

According to a report in the Times of India, Gavaskar is supporting Kambli through his CHAMPS Foundation, which assists former international athletes in need. The foundation, established in 1999, has offered financial aid to Kambli during his difficult times. The report indicates that Kambli will receive a monthly allowance of INR 30,000 for the remainder of his life, starting April 1, and an additional INR 30,000 annually for his medical expenses.

Earlier this year, Kambli met Gavaskar during the opening event for the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Wankhede Stadium in January. The former cricketer, who was visibly struggling to walk, showcased his respect for Gavaskar by touching his feet.

During an interview with India Today, Sunil Gavaskar had said that he and the 1983 World Cup winning team are very conscious of younger players, some of whom are like their sons and grandsons. He then promised that they wanted to take care of Vinod Kambli and help him get back on his feet.

"The 1983 team is very conscious of the younger players. For me, they are like grandsons. If you see their age, some are like sons. They are all very concerned, particularly when fortunes desert them. I don't like the word help. What the 83 team wants to do is take care of him. We want to take care of Vinod Kambli and help him get back on his feet. How we will do, we'll see in future. We want to take care of cricketers who are struggling when fortunes don't smile on them," the former India captain had said.