Sara Tendulkar has always been close to cricket, not just because she is the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, but because she grew up with the sport all around her. Now she is stepping into a new phase by entering ecricket, a space where tradition meets technology, and where her personal love for the game finds a modern path forward. Sara has become the owner of the Mumbai franchise in the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL). The GEPL is an e-cricket and entertainment league that uses the game "Real Cricket".

At the Global eCricket Premier League event in Bengaluru, Sara spoke on stage with Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO of JetSynthesys, in a rare public appearance. She shared that cricket has always been more than a sport in her home and feels like it is in her DNA, having watched how the game brings people together and creates strong connections.

“Cricket has always been more than a sport in my home,” she said. “Maybe it really does run in my DNA. I’ve grown up around it — and I’ve seen how powerful it can be, not just as a game, but as a force that brings people together.”

When asked about owning the Mumbai team in the league, she said it felt natural because Mumbai is where she was born and raised, making it a proud and personal choice.

“Mumbai is the city I was born in — it’s my home. So there’s something very special about being able to represent it. It’s not just about being part of a new format — it’s also about taking the game forward in a way that makes sense for today’s world.”

She believes ecricket is fast, energetic and more accessible, which makes it appealing to young people, whether they want to play, create content or simply enjoy the game in new ways.

“It’s fast, it’s interactive, and it’s evolving quickly — just like the world we live in. What excites me most is that it opens up new ways for young people to experience cricket — whether as players, creators, or fans.”

To young women who admire her, Sara shared a strong message of encouragement.

“Do what you love. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Speak up, take risks, and even if you fail — don’t let that stop you. There’s strength in just trying.”

Though she comes from a family deeply connected to cricket, Sara is now starting to create her own identity, speaking with thought and purpose, and moving forward in a way that feels true to herself.

