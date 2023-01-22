Cricket in Olympics: ICC proposes six-team T20 contests in 2028 LA Games

File Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) remains optimistic about the prospect of cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and has proposed a six-team T20 tournament for both men and women to the Games' organizing committee. The ICC is confident that the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will help to further popularize the sport and bring it to a global audience.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expected to make a final decision on the inclusion of cricket in the Olympic Games around October, after the organizers finalize the list of new sports by March, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. This decision could potentially open the door for cricket to become an Olympic sport for the first time in history, providing a unique opportunity for athletes to compete on the world's biggest stage.

T20 was suggested as the format due to the fact that both LA28 and the IOC had communicated to the ICC that the format should be one that would host a world championship (which ruled out T10, for instance), be of a relatively short duration (which excluded ODIs), and have a considerable amount of spectator involvement.

The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) efforts to become more cost-effective, as outlined in their strategic plan, Olympic Agenda 2020 5, is the primary reason why the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommends six-team events. To reduce costs, the IOC has determined that minimizing inflated team sizes and overall contingents is the most effective approach. Consequently, the 2024 Paris Olympics will feature 10,500 athletes, a decrease from the 11,300 competitors who participated in the 2021 Tokyo Games.

In a strategic move, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has been appointed to the ICC's Olympic Working Group, headed by ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and also including Indra Nooyi, an independent director, and Paraag Marathe, the former President of USA Cricket. This move is indicative of the ICC's commitment to furthering the development of cricket as an Olympic sport.

Given India's desire to host the Olympics in the foreseeable future, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has identified the nation as a major market. The International Cricket Council (ICC) believes that the presence of Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar might give their negotiations with the IOC for cricket to be featured at the world's largest sporting event a significant and potentially powerful boost.

Cricket along with eight other sports — baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse, break dancing, karate, kickboxing, squash, and motorsport — are competing to make the LA 28 roster.

