Twiddles, a health-focused snack brand co-founded by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, is growing fast in India’s premium snack market. In just three months, the brand has gained thousands of customers and is on track to reach Rs 2 crore in monthly revenue. It aims to achieve Rs 125 crore in annual revenue by the next financial year.

Launched with Alfinity Studios, Twiddles is meeting the rising demand for high-protein, clean-label snacks. The premium snack market in India is expected to grow from Rs 42,000 crore in 2023 to Rs 95,000 crore by 2032.

Yuvraj Singh, known for his fitness, believes in balanced eating. “Balance is key in everything I do, on and off the field,” he said. “Twiddles blends indulgence with health. It’s okay to indulge—just mindfully.”

Twiddles has already attracted over 20,000 customers, with an 8% website conversion rate, higher than the industry average. About 13% of customers have made repeat purchases, showing strong demand.

The Almond Crumble Chocolate Spread has sold 10,000 jars, while over 50,000 energy bites have been bought online. The brand is also expanding its product range to include peanut butter, protein bites, and savoury protein snacks.

More than 68% of Indian consumers now prefer healthier snacks, with protein-rich and clean-label products growing fast. Twiddles is focusing on this shift.

“Our growth proves the huge potential of India’s premium snack market,” said Rishi Dewan, co-founder of Alfinity Studios. “With Yuvraj Singh as co-founder, we are bringing trust, innovation, and consumer insights to build a brand that connects with today’s snackers.”

Twiddles plans to expand through online and offline stores, partner with influencers, and introduce new products. With strong early success, the brand is set to make a big impact in India’s premium snack market.