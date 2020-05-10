COVID-19: Return of Bundesliga in fresh jeopardy as Dynamo Dresden confirms two new coronavirus cases ahead of restart

Bundesliga 2 side Dynamo Dresden have announced that two of their players have been tested positive for coronavirus, putting a massive question mark over the resumption of competitive football in Germany.

The Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 are set to be back underway on May 16.

The third series of tests were conducted on May 8 and following the results, the Bundesliga 2 club had to put their entire squad -- including the coaching and support team -- into a precautionary 14-day quarantine at home.

However, both the players are symptom-free currently.

"After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden responsible for the SGD in Dresden decided on Saturday that the entire second-division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home," the club said in a statement.

The club also said a Dynamo professional is in quarantine since May 3 after being tested positive for COVID-19 after the first extensive test series.

In the second series of tests on May 4, the analysis showed that no other positive case among the tested persons.

"At a press conference on Thursday, the DFL informed that SG Dynamo Dresden would resume the season on May 17 with an away game at Hannover 96."

"Due to the quarantine measures, the SGD will not be able to travel to Lower Saxony for the away game on matchday 26 as planned," the club's statement added.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.