AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: COVID-19 outbreak in Indian camp, match against Chinese Taipei called off

Sad news for football fans after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian camp saw Team India's group stage game against Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 being called off. It is learnt that almost a dozen members of the Indian camp were tested positive, leaving them with no other option but to pull out of the encounter.

"The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 match between Chinese Taipei and India at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai could not be played today. Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei. In accordance with Article 4.1 of the 'Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic' (Special Rules), India was therefore unable to participate in the match and the full provisions of Article 4.1 will apply," the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) stated in a press release.

According to Indian Express, when an hour before the scheduled 7.30 PM kick-off, the four-match officials and Chinese Taipei players had entered the field for the routine pre-match warm-up drills, however, there were no signs of the Indian eves, who are believed to have not even travelled to the DY Patil stadium. At 7.30 PM, the match was officially called off by the AFC.

This is a huge blow to Indian football, especially the women's team as it was India's first appearance in the Asian Cup after 19 years.

Rule 4.1 states: "If a Participating Team/Participating Club has less than thirteen (13) Participating Players (including one [1] goalkeeper) available for a Match for any reason (whether or not relating to COVID-19), the relevant Participating Team / Participating Club shall not be able to participate in the Match. Such Participating Team / Participating Club shall be held responsible for the Match not taking place and shall be considered to have withdrawn from the relevant Competition."