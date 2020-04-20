COVID-19 lockdown: Former boxer Dingko Singh seeks Sports Ministry's help to travel to Delhi for cancer treatment

Headlines

Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years in Thalaivar 170, fans says 'finally it's happening'

Bihar cast census: SP, BSP, Congress, Apna Dal demand for similar exercise in Uttar Pradesh

Kumar Sanu says all singers today 'sing in the same way, they have no individuality'

Dutch researcher, who predicted Turkey-Syria quake, clarifies after predicting strong earthquake in Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years in Thalaivar 170, fans says 'finally it's happening'

Kumar Sanu says all singers today 'sing in the same way, they have no individuality'

Top-5: Most ODI WC runs by an active wicket- keeper batter

9 Bollywood actors who don't drink alcohol

Best Durga Puja pandals in Delhi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Nepal

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Kumar Sanu says all singers today 'sing in the same way, they have no individuality'

Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

12th Fail trailer: Vikrant Massey's struggles of becoming IPS officer move fans, netizens call it 'a must-watch film'

HomeSports

Sports

COVID-19 lockdown: Former boxer Dingko Singh seeks Sports Ministry's help to travel to Delhi for cancer treatment

Former Indian boxer Dingko Singh, who needs to travel from Manipur to Delhi for his cancer treatment is seeking help from Sports Ministry amind the coronavirus lockdown.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2020, 01:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian boxer Dingko Singh, who needs to travel from Manipur to Delhi for his cancer treatment is seeking help from Sports Ministry amind the coronavirus lockdown.

Singh, who is currently in Imphal, said that the doctors had asked him to undergo radiation, but the procedure can only be done in Delhi. Now, due to the lockdown until May 3, he is unable to travel.

"Doctors had asked me to undergo radiation which is to be done in Delhi after that I was to undergo chemo. However, there is no transportation facility due to the lockdown. I had booked tickets many times keeping in mind the lockdown period but it has extended, so tickets got cancelled," Singh told ANI.

"The doctors in Delhi suggested I get chemo first in Manipur then they will plan for my radiation. So, I went to the doctor in Manipur but he said that my bilirubin levels are high so they cannot hive me chemo at the moment," the Asian Games gold medalist added.

While the boxer stated he was ready to travel by road in an ambulance, the doctors advised him against it as it would be bad for his health. 

"I also planned to come by ambulance but due to the long journey, doctors said it will not be good. If the ministry helps me to get to Delhi, it would be really helpful because then everything can be done in one place," Singh concluded.

When questioned if he asked help from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the Padma Shri awardee said, "I do not know whether BFI is aware of it or not but in the past, they had helped me."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro India launch tomorrow: How to watch the event live

Congress government in Chhattisgarh steeped in corruption: PM Modi launches scathing attack

PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, hand over PMAY houses during Madhya Pradesh visit today

PCB ‘proposes’ Jinnah-Gandhi trophy bilateral series between India, Pakistan: Pak media

NEET success story: This girl only earned Rs 500 per month, burdened by Rs 27 lakh loan; cleared medical exam with AIR…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE