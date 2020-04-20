COVID-19 lockdown: Former boxer Dingko Singh seeks Sports Ministry's help to travel to Delhi for cancer treatment

Former Indian boxer Dingko Singh, who needs to travel from Manipur to Delhi for his cancer treatment is seeking help from Sports Ministry amind the coronavirus lockdown.

Singh, who is currently in Imphal, said that the doctors had asked him to undergo radiation, but the procedure can only be done in Delhi. Now, due to the lockdown until May 3, he is unable to travel.

"Doctors had asked me to undergo radiation which is to be done in Delhi after that I was to undergo chemo. However, there is no transportation facility due to the lockdown. I had booked tickets many times keeping in mind the lockdown period but it has extended, so tickets got cancelled," Singh told ANI.

"The doctors in Delhi suggested I get chemo first in Manipur then they will plan for my radiation. So, I went to the doctor in Manipur but he said that my bilirubin levels are high so they cannot hive me chemo at the moment," the Asian Games gold medalist added.

While the boxer stated he was ready to travel by road in an ambulance, the doctors advised him against it as it would be bad for his health.

"I also planned to come by ambulance but due to the long journey, doctors said it will not be good. If the ministry helps me to get to Delhi, it would be really helpful because then everything can be done in one place," Singh concluded.

When questioned if he asked help from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the Padma Shri awardee said, "I do not know whether BFI is aware of it or not but in the past, they had helped me."