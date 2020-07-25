COVID-19: Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi tests positive for coronavirus

Former Barcelona and Spanish midfielder Xavi Hernandez have been tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

The Qatar side Al Sadd head coach took to Instagram on Saturday (July 25) to break the news to all his followers.

Xavi, who has been heavily linked to takeover Barca's charge in the summer as their new manager, said that his result came positive last week after he was tested as part of the Qatar Stars League protocol.

"Today I will not be able to accompany my team in the return to the official competition. David Prats, coach of the @ alsaddsc branch, will take my place as head of the technical team," Xavi wrote on Instagram.

"A few days ago, following the @qsl protocol, I tested positive in the last Covid-19 test. Luckily I am perfectly fine, but following the protocol, I will remain isolated until I have overcome it. When medical services allow me, I will be more involved in my daily routine and work than ever before," he added.

"I thank all the authorities, especially those responsible for @qsl, @qfa and @alsaddsc for providing us with all the means for early detection that will prevent further infections and ensure the normal development of the competition," he further added.

After making 505 appearances for the Catalan giants, Xavi left Barca to join Al Sadd back in 2015, after which he took over the charge as their manager.

During his 17-year long stay at Barcelona, the midfield orchestrator won eight La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and four Champions Leagues.

He is also a World Cup winner with Spain and has a EURO winner's medal too.