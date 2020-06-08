Country should be ready to host some sporting events in a couple of months, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

While India is trying to get things back to normalcy Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the country should be ready to host some of the sporting events in a couple of months. The government said it does not want not just the top but all athletes to resume training as soon as possible amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Sports Authority of India is said to have already drawn up the Standard Operating Procedure to resume sporting activities.

“I want a sporting activity to begin as soon as possible. I’m hoping that in the next couple of months’ time we should be ready with at least some of the events,” Rijiju said during an Instagram chat with Indian table tennis star Manika Batra.

However, the Sports Minister said that the health and safety of the athletes will continue to remain the priority. “Keeping that in mind, I’m very much in support of creating a better atmosphere to start the sporting events as soon as possible. This pandemic has created a big obstacle for us.”

Rijiju also said added that sport is a huge employment-generated industry and he wants it to flourish. “Lakhs of people are associated with the sport, with manufacturing, organising events, league… Commercially sport is a big industry.”

“I’m trying my best to ensure that not only the top athletes but all the players get back to the field. I will try to start as soon as possible.

“I’ve already given permission for the resumption of practice and training sessions but it will take some more time to have the competitive games.”

Talking about the mission 2028 Olympics, Rijiju said he hopes India would be in top-10 in Los Angeles. “The 2024 Games is a mid-term goal but the long term is 2028. When I became a sports minister I had very limited talents, potential Olympic medalists.

“In 2024, we will have a potential team that can get us maximum medals. But in 2028 I’ve made my mind very clear we have to be in top-10. And I’m not saying just like that. Our preparation has started.”

“Junior athletes are our future champions, we have started our preparation in a solid way. We will see results in 2024 and will make rapid progress. But mark my words, India will be in top-10 in 2028. We are creating a conducive atmosphere, support staff towards that,” he added.

Rijiju also said that he has already laid the foundation for it. “To create a world champ it will take four to eight years. I’ve laid the foundation now. We have started junior coaching very professionally. We are providing the best possible coaching and technical support. It will require four to eight years to become a champion.”

Rijiju also mentioned about giving clearance to athletes even during the lockdown. “We have not stopped the stipends. We have released the money for all the junior athletes too. We have cleared all of them and not a penny is pending.”