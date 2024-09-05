Twitter
At least 4 people killed, 9 injured in US's Georgia school shooting; one suspect arrested

Not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, but this person has the world's most expensive horse, one that could purchase half of Antilia

Meet man who used to sell pens on street, worked as marketer to fund his education, now owns Rs 6000 crore company

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

Meet woman who lost parents at 5, rejected high-paying job offer for UPSC exam, but failed to crack it four times then…

Sports

Sports

Could Cristiano Ronaldo be the next Manchester United manager? Former football legend makes huge claim

The Red Devils have encountered challenges in the early stages of the Premier League, leading to speculation about Erik Ten Hag's future as manager of the club.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Could Cristiano Ronaldo be the next Manchester United manager? Former football legend makes huge claim
File Photo
Manchester United is currently facing a difficult period, despite their recent FA Cup victory over Manchester City. The Red Devils have encountered challenges in the early stages of the Premier League, leading to speculation about Erik Ten Hag's future as manager of the club. Amidst this uncertainty, former soccer star Michael Owen has raised the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo becoming a future manager for Manchester United.

During a recent interview with TVSporten, Owen noted that Ronaldo appears to possess a natural aptitude for coaching, citing his deep passion for the game. This suggestion has sparked intrigue among fans and pundits alike, as they contemplate the potential for Ronaldo to transition from star player to successful manager at one of the world's most prestigious football clubs.

“Just looking from the outside, it feels like he might want to be at the side of the pitch managing Portugal like he did at Euro 2016,” Owen said. “He looks like a coach, he looks like he wants to coach, so he might want to go down that route.”

Owen also speculated that Ronaldo could potentially transition into a managerial role at prestigious clubs such as Manchester United or Real Madrid after retiring from playing professional football.

“The Portugal job, probably in the future we might have his name on it, you never know. Of course, if he does well, then great teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid would then be looking at him.”

Ronaldo has officially announced his commitment to representing Portugal in the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. The team is scheduled to begin their campaign on Thursday, September 5, facing off against Croatia, followed by a match against Scotland on Sunday, September 10. Both games will take place at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Also read| India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
