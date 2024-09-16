‘Could be knocked down…’: Sunil Gavaskar warns Rohit Sharma-led India ahead of 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Meet woman who failed to secure a job, then built Rs 800 crore company by selling waste from home, her business is…

Ananya Panday talks Call Me Bae, over thinking about being 'boxed' as an urban girl: 'Is this all I can do?' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Meet woman who failed to secure a job, then built Rs 800 crore company by selling waste from home, her business is…

Meet woman who failed to secure a job, then built Rs 800 crore company by selling waste from home, her business is…

Top 10 coldest places in India

Top 10 coldest places in India

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

Red, pink superfoods that can prevent cancer, heart diseases

Red, pink superfoods that can prevent cancer, heart diseases

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Emily In Paris renewed for season 5, here's what we can expect from next season of Lily Collins-starrer Netflix show

Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Meet woman who has rejected Bigg Boss four times, her grandfather made India's most-watched TV show, she is...

Ananya Panday talks Call Me Bae, over thinking about being 'boxed' as an urban girl: 'Is this all I can do?' | Exclusive

Ananya Panday talks Call Me Bae, over thinking about being 'boxed' as an urban girl: 'Is this all I can do?' | Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

‘Could be knocked down…’: Sunil Gavaskar warns Rohit Sharma-led India ahead of 1st Test vs Bangladesh

Both Test matches are a part of the ongoing 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, where India are on top of the table with 68.52 percentage points, while Bangladesh are at fourth place, with 45.83 percentage points.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

‘Could be knocked down…’: Sunil Gavaskar warns Rohit Sharma-led India ahead of 1st Test vs Bangladesh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels that Rohit Sharma-led side needs to be cautious about facing Bangladesh in the upcoming two-match Test series, citing the visitors coming on the back of a historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan. India will begin its home season when it takes on Bangladesh in the Test series opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from September 19-23. It is followed by the two teams playing second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27 to October 1.

“By beating Pakistan in both the Test matches played in Pakistan, the Bangladesh team have shown that they are a force to reckon with. Even a couple of years back, when India toured Bangladesh, they were given a good fight by the Bangladeshis. Now with the series win against Pakistan under their belt, they are primed to take on India too.”

“They have some fine players in their ranks and some new promising players who no longer have the awe of the opposition that seemed to characterise their early forays into the international game. Now, every team that play them know they can't put their guard down as they could be knocked down as the Pakistanis found out. It will certainly be a series to look forward to,” wrote Gavaskar in his column for mid-day.

Both Test matches are a part of the ongoing 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, where India are on top of the table with 68.52 percentage points, while Bangladesh are at fourth place, with 45.83 percentage points.

The series against Bangladesh also marks the start of a gruelling 10-match Test season for India, which includes hosting New Zealand for a three-match Test series in October-November.

After this, India will fly to Australia for the all-important five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, in a bid to secure a place in the 2025 World Test Championship final, to be held at Lord's from June 11 to 15 next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India’s new solar aircraft: All you need to know about UAV that can fly 20 km high and float for months

India’s new solar aircraft: All you need to know about UAV that can fly 20 km high and float for months

'He wasn't a friend, he was very...': Former India cricketer makes bold claim about Gautam Gambhir

'He wasn't a friend, he was very...': Former India cricketer makes bold claim about Gautam Gambhir

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha, warns against flash floods in...

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha, warns against flash floods in...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching while looking after ailing father, but then lost parents, now she...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching while looking after ailing father, but then lost parents, now she...

US says it's working on sizable aid package for Kyiv amid ongoing war with Russia

US says it's working on sizable aid package for Kyiv amid ongoing war with Russia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement