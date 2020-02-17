'Could achieve because they cooperated with me': India’s ‘Usain Bolt’ buffalo jockey thanks animals, turns down trials

After creating a buzz for his speed and drawing comparisons with Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt, a buffalo jockey in India has refused to take part in a track and field trial after his record-setting performance in a traditional footrace.

Srinivas Gowda and his buffaloes ran 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds, setting a record in the annual race known as Kambala in the southern state of Karnataka. The time equates to running 100m in 9.55 seconds, compared to the retired Bolt’s world record of 9.58sec. The chiseled construction worker soon became an internet sensation.

However, after being asked to come for sprint trials at the Sports Authority of India in Bangalore, Gowda politely declined the invitation from India’s sports minister.

"I will not be attending trials at Sports Authority of India. I want to achieve more in Kambala,” Gowda, 28, told Indian media.

“Kambala and track events are different and those who have done well in one cannot replicate in the other.

"Many who have achieved in track events have tried Kambala and have not been successful. In Kambala we run on heels whereas in the track it is on toes.” Kambala is an annual race where racers splash 142m through paddy fields holding a rope attached to two buffaloes, who run ahead of them.

Many noted that the runners are pulled along by the buffaloes, who are lashed together. “Never in my dream did I think that I would be so famous. The credit should go to my buffaloes,” said Gowda.

“I could achieve this only because they cooperated with me.”