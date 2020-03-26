Coronavirus: PV Sindhu donates Rs 5 lakhs each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund

Trying to help battle the coronavirus outbreak, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund.

Sindhu tweeted about the same and wrote: "I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the Chief Minister`s Relief Fund for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19".

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

As for the COVID-19 in the southern state, Andhra Pradesh has reported 11 confirmed cases, while 26 people in Telangana have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in a statement said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice will provide rice worth Rs 50 lakhs to people who have been put in government schools for safety and security.

"#Sourav to provide Free Rice to the Needy. It is heartening to note that Sourav Ganguly along with Lal Baba Rice has come forward to provide free rice worth Rs 50 lacs to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security. Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state. #CAB," said CAB.

India has reported 649 confirmed cases so far while 13 people have died. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.