Coronavirus outbreak: Roger Federer and wife to donate $1 million to help 'vulnerable families'

While many are battling and suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Wednesday announced that he along with his wife Mirka will be donating one million Swiss Francs ($100,000; Rs 7.70 crore) to the families affected by the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Federer said: "These are challenging times for everyone and no one should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

"Our contribution is just a start, we hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay Healthy," he added.

Federer recently underwent surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem and went on to reveal that he would be missing the French Open, which was scheduled for May this year.

However, due to the coronavirus, the French Open has been postponed to September 20 this year.

As for the virus, the COVID-19 cases in Switzerland are currently more than 8,000, the South China Morning Post reported. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.