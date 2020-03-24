Coronavirus outbreak: Japanese PM, IOC agree on terms to postpone Tokyo Olympics by a year

The Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, confirmed on Tuesday (March 24) that after telephonic talks with IOC President Thomas Bach the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

"Summer 2021 is the latest that these Olympics could be held," CNN quoted Abe as saying.

"After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021," official handle of Japan's PM Office tweeted.

The organisers have come under immense pressure in the past few months to postpone the Tokyo Summer Games because of the growing Covid-19 pandemic.

From teams to athletes to sports bodies, all have voiced their opinion to delay the kick-off of the Olympic games.

“I proposed to postpone for about a year and (IOC) president Bach responded with 100 per cent agreement": Japan PM Shinzo Abe told the press.

On March 23, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound had hinted that the grand event may be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I see no other rational interpretation of the statements made by the IOC yesterday. If there was to be a cancellation, that would have been easy to announce; if carrying on with the original plan, there was no need for communication. That leaves postponement," CNN had quoted Pound as saying.

IOC while confirming the delay of the Tokyo Olympics said: "Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021"

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while 10 people have died due to the highly contagious virus.