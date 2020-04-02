Coronavirus: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford raises funds to feed vulnerable children

Trying to help in all ways possible, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has raised over 100,000 pounds ($124,410) to ensure vulnerable children get food to at amid the coronavirus lockdown. These children mostly relied on free school meals every day, but have no access as schools are closed.

Rashford said he had depended on free meals as a child and hence asked people to donate. He is working with a charity organisation FareShare that distributes food to schools and community centres.

Rashford's initial goal of 100,000 pounds, that would serve 400,000 children, was quickly surpassed after people responded positively to the 22-year-old's appeals.

Ignore previous tweet, I got it wrong £150k raised for @FareShareUK means we are reaching 600,000 vulnerable children around the UK, amazing!! Thank you to everyone that has supported — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 2, 2020

"There are people in worse situations than I was in as a kid," Rashford told The Times. "They're not even getting that second meal at home, so it's something I wanted to help with.

"The number of people not being fed is ridiculous. It was close to one million children who were helped every week by FareShare. When I saw the numbers it was quite shocking."

United's local rival Manchester City too joined forces to donate 100,000 pounds to food banks to help compensate for the loss of food donations the clubs usually provide on match days.

As for Rashford, he was recovering from a back injury when the Premier League was suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the points table, Manchester United are fifth place - three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.