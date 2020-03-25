Coronavirus: IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and ISL club Mumbai City FC change their logos in support of 21 days lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. The outbreak has caused clubs, franchises and sports bodies to help spread the information of the importance of staying indoors.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) and Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC have changed their logos to tell people to start social-distancing and avoid traveling.

Delhi Capitals removed the tiger from their logo and shared a photo written, "Our Tigers are safe at home. Time for you to stay at home too".

As for the ISL football club Mumbai City, they removed the train from their logo and captioned the image, "The lifeline of our city must stop for now, for life is far more precious. Do not travel. Do not step out of your homes unless absolutely necessary. There's only one way we can overcome the #Coronavirus - together. #StayAtHome #LockdownIndia".

While the ISL saw ATK lift the trophy behind closed doors, the IPL has been suspended till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

On March 23, reports suggested that the country's cricketing governing body is also considering to further delay the league.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.