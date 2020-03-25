Coronavirus: Chinese Super League in hopes of return as teams start training

As coronavirus has got the world to a halt, China has somehow managed to curb the growing virus and is looking to return back to normalcy. Now with no sports events taking place anywhere, Chinese football is inching towards a return to action, with teams resuming training this week.

Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs started training on Monday, two months after the league's original scheduled date of February 22. However, it still sometime before the new season is likely to begin. Players and coaching staff are back on the training pitch in China after spending much of the year hunkered down overseas.

The new season was to begin from mid-April but former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini's test turning positive pushed the date ahead.

"We trained at a modest level, mainly focusing on strength and conditioning," Shanghai SIPG defender Yu Hai told Shanghai TV after his club's opening session on Monday.

"It's the first day that we are back to training, and the intensity will be gradually increased for sure.

"We are professional players, we should be able to overcome whatever obstacles lie in front of us. I believe with the effort from everyone at the club we can stick together and overcome this difficult period together."

All 16 CSL clubs are back in China while the national team, which were training in the United Arab Emirates in preparation for now postponed World Cup qualifying matches.

At SIPG's training session, players were seen keeping their distance from one another in the Pudong district. Head coach Vitor Pereira and his assistants did not join the session as they remain in isolation following their return to China.

"Although we didn't have a spring training camp this year, we are really in need of some serious physical training to get ready for the season," SIPG club captain Wang Shenchao said.

"I believe after a few high-intensity training sessions we will be ready for the CSL, the Asian Champions League and the FA Cup.

"Once the season starts the intensity of the match schedule will be very challenging. However, it`s the same for all the clubs. Only those with good mental strength and well-prepared physical condition can manage it."