Cornet, Dembele equal Messi's goalscoring record as Lyon continues to haunt Man City in UCL

Maxwel Cornet produced an effortless performance for Lyon during his side's 3-1 win over Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday (August 16).

Early in the first half, Cornet handed Lyon a 1-0 lead after some smart play from Toko-Ekambi on the counter in the 23rd minute.

The Ivorian previously had terrorized the City defense during the 2018-19 Champions League, when Lyon faced off Pep Guardiola's side in the group stage.

Cornet had scored the first of two goals in Lyon's 2-1 victory at the Etihad in the first match of the group stage, the 23-year-old managed to hit the back of the net twice in their second clash, a 2-2 draw back in France.

During Saturday night's clash, City started the second half quite frantically and managed to level the score through Kevin De Bruyne but things did not go as planned after that.

In search of the game-winner, Gabriel Jesus managed to find some space inside the Lyon penalty box and pulled off an insane pass to find Sterling at the second post.

However, the 25-year-old, with an entire goal to aim at, managed to shank his shot and blazed one over the bar from an unmissable position.

Moments after this, Moussa Dembele went on to the other end and scored twice in quick successions to give Lyon a 3-1 lead over Guardiola's side.

With this, both Cornet and Dembele now have scored four goals against City in the UCL, making them the joint-most goals scorers against the club in the competition since Pep took over in 2016 - equalling Lionel Messi's goal amount against the Etihad side.