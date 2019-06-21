Copa America 2019: Koji Miyoshi scores twice as Japan stun Luis Suarez's Uruguay with 2-2 draw

Amid more VAR controversy in Porto Alegre, Koji Miyoshi scored twice as guests Japan earned a thrilling 2-2 draw against Uruguay at the Copa America.

Japan bounced back from their 4-0 rout at the hands of Chile. Miyoshi gave Japan the lead in the Group C clash but Uruguay's Luis Suarez scored on the penalty and Jose Gimenez's goal on Thursday drew the match.

Uruguay were awarded a dubious 32nd-minute spot-kick following a VAR review after Miyoshi's opener in the 25th minute. The VAR penalised Naomichi Ueda for an innocuous attempt to block the ball under minimal contact on Edinson Cavani.

Cavani went down under minimal contact and a VAR check allowed Suarez to step up and convert the spot-kick. Uruguay benefited from a controversial decision, which has raised further questions about VAR's accuracy.

In the second half, Miyoshi made sure to again give Japan an advantage. Just 14 minutes into the second half, he scored a goal but Uruguay – 4-0 winners on matchday one – secured an equalizer thanks to Gimenez's 66th-minute header.

It was an entertaining contest from the outset after Suarez's half-way line attempt almost embarrassed Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

Group C concludes with Uruguay facing Chile on Monday, while Japan meet Ecuador on the same day.

Samurai Blue in Brazil

Japan brought a young squad to Brazil, with a focus on next year's Olympics in Tokyo. While they were put to the sword by Chile, the Samurai Blue were a constant threat against Uruguay. They, however, were unfortunate not to claim their first Copa victory.