Sports

Sports

Copa America 2019 Final Brazil vs Peru: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Brazil is set to take on Peru in the Copa America 2019 final on Monday at the Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 12:49 AM IST

Brazil is set to take on Peru in the Copa America 2019 final on Monday at the Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro. 

An international accolade once again eluded Lionel Messi as Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 in the semi-finals of Copa America on Tuesday.

Brazil came out all guns blazing at the start of the match as the team looked to make attacking moves within the first ten minutes.

Peru defeated the defending champions 3-0 in their semi-final match up to reach the final.

Flores, Yotún and Guerrero were on the scoresheet as Peru sank Chile's Copa America dream. 

Playing 11:

Brazil (BRA): Alisson, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Arthur, Casemiro, Everton, Firmino, Coutinho, Jesus.

Peru (PER): Gallese, Advincula, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco, Tapia, Yotun, Carrillo, Cueva, Flores, Guerrero. 

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the Copa America 2019 Brazil vs Peru:

Where and when is the Copa America 2019 Final Brazil vs Peru match being played?

The Copa America 2019 final match will be played on July 8, 2019, at Estadio do Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. 

What time does the Copa America 2019 Final Brazil vs Peru match begin?

The Copa America 2019 final Brazil vs Peru match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Copa America 2019 Final Brazil vs Peru match live (TV channels)?

The Copa America 2019 final Brazil vs Peru match, unfortunately, no TV channel in India is broadcasting the game.

How and where to watch online Copa America 2019 Final Brazil vs Peru match live streaming?

Unfortunately, there is no available live streaming of the Copa America 2019 final Brazil vs Peru match. 

