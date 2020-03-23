Consider postponing Tokyo 2020 Olympics if not held in its 'complete form': Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Amid the outbreak of coronavirus and to safeguard the health of all involved, the executive board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that they will step up its scenario-planning for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

In the emergency meeting, scenarios related to modifying the existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on July 24, 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games were discussed, the Olympic report read.

The IOC EB also emphasised that cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems. Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also said that the Tokyo Olympic Games may need to be postponed if the event cannot be held in its “complete form”. “If that becomes difficult, we may have no option but to consider postponing the Games,” he told parliament.

Shinzo Abe said he had conveyed his views to Tokyo Games chief Yoshiro Mori who then discussed the issue with IOC President Thomas Bach.

The meeting took place after mounting pressure from athletes, federations and national committees to postpone the Games. Tokyo 2020 organisers have started drafting alternative dates for the Olympics, sources have told Reuters.

As for the virus, more than 13,000 people have died globally since the COVID-19 outbreak began in China late last year. As of Sunday morning, Japan had 37 deaths and 1,055 coronavirus cases.

These exclude those from a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo last month and returnees on chartered flights from China, a tally by public broadcaster NHK showed.