UFC 257: Conor McGregor stunned on return, beaten by Dustin Poirier via TKO in second round

Conor McGregor, the two-time UFC weight champion, was stunned by Dustin Poirier via Total Knockout in the second round.

Conor McGregor, who had come out of retirement for the third time to fight in the UFC, suffered a massive defeat when he was defeated Dustin Poirier in the second round via Total Knockout. In the match held at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, Conor McGregor had dominated the first round but Dustin Poirier was at his aggressive best and handed Conor McGregor a huge defeat as he won the bout in two minutes and 32 seconds in the second round. After the match, Conor McGregor admitted that it was a tough pill to swallow while social media were not surprised by the feat of Dustin Poirier, whom they labeled a beast in UFC.

Poirier is 32 years of age hailing from Lafayette in Louisiana. Poirier currently fights in the Lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and is a former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion. Poirier has been competing professionally since 2009, and he has also competed in the WEC. He also holds notable victories over fighters such as Max Holloway whom he has beaten twice, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Dan Hooker. But, this victory over Conor McGregor, considered the best-ever in UFC is a massive achievement.

The roller-coaster journey of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously, having won the Featherweight and lightweight championships in 2015. Conor McGregor's most famous bout was on 3 August, where he challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship on 6 October. McGregor lost the fight in the fourth round via submission.

In 2019 and 2020, McGregor announced twice on social media that he was retiring from fighting. In his debut boxing match, he was defeated by Floyd Mayweather Jr. He is the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draw in MMA history, having headlined five out of the six highest-selling UFC pay-per-view events. His headline bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 drew 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event. His boxing match with Mayweather drew 4.3 million PPV buys in North America, the second-most in history.