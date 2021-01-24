UFC 257: Conor McGregor stunned on return, beaten by Dustin Poirier via TKO in second round

Headlines

India vs Australia: Full schedule, squads, date, venues, live streaming details - All you need to know

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away at 58, wife Suzanne Bernet says 'my heart is broken, my second half is gone'

Interview: Healthwatch CEO S Senthil Kandeepan speaks on future of remote cardiac monitoring

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs Australia: Full schedule, squads, date, venues, live streaming details - All you need to know

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away at 58, wife Suzanne Bernet says 'my heart is broken, my second half is gone'

Lowest ODI innings total in history

MotoGP: Top 6 racers to watch out for at Indian Grand Prix

IND vs AUS: Most ODI runs scored by Indian batters against Australia

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, unveiling why India needs women quota in politics

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away at 58, wife Suzanne Bernet says 'my heart is broken, my second half is gone'

HomeSports

Sports

UFC 257: Conor McGregor stunned on return, beaten by Dustin Poirier via TKO in second round

Conor McGregor, the two-time UFC weight champion, was stunned by Dustin Poirier via Total Knockout in the second round.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2021, 11:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Conor McGregor, who had come out of retirement for the third time to fight in the UFC, suffered a massive defeat when he was defeated Dustin Poirier in the second round via Total Knockout. In the match held at the Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, Conor McGregor had dominated the first round but Dustin Poirier was at his aggressive best and handed Conor McGregor a huge defeat as he won the bout in two minutes and 32 seconds in the second round. After the match, Conor McGregor admitted that it was a tough pill to swallow while social media were not surprised by the feat of Dustin Poirier, whom they labeled a beast in UFC. 

Poirier is 32 years of age hailing from Lafayette in Louisiana. Poirier currently fights in the Lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and is a former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion. Poirier has been competing professionally since 2009, and he has also competed in the WEC. He also holds notable victories over fighters such as Max Holloway whom he has beaten twice, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis, Dan Hooker. But, this victory over Conor McGregor, considered the best-ever in UFC is a massive achievement.

The roller-coaster journey of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously, having won the Featherweight and lightweight championships in 2015. Conor McGregor's most famous bout was on 3 August, where he challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight Championship on 6 October. McGregor lost the fight in the fourth round via submission.

In 2019 and 2020, McGregor announced twice on social media that he was retiring from fighting. In his debut boxing match, he was defeated by Floyd Mayweather Jr. He is the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draw in MMA history, having headlined five out of the six highest-selling UFC pay-per-view events. His headline bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 drew 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event. His boxing match with Mayweather drew 4.3 million PPV buys in North America, the second-most in history.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Cinema Day returns, here's when and how you can watch 'any movie, any show' for just Rs 99

Meet high-school pass billionaire who is India's second richest man in service sector

Kangana Ranaut reacts to back-to-back success of Hindi films; says 'Sunny ji jaise actors were not in race...'

We're all grateful to PM Modi for his presidency, for India's presidency of G20: US

Asian Games 2023, Women's Cricket: India enter semi-final after match against Malaysia gets abandoned

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE