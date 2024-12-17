In an exciting update for UFC and WWE fans, UFC legend Conor McGregor has agreed to face WWE and YouTube star Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match backed by the Ambani family.

He wrote, "The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon." Although Logan Paul has not yet commented, the fight has not been officially confirmed.

The rumors of a bout with topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

I have agreed.

I will then seek my return to the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 17, 2024

Paul, also a YouTuber, has participated in four exhibition boxing matches. These include a draw and a loss to KSI, a draw with Floyd Mayweather, and a victory over MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

However, he has gained more recognition for his WWE career, where he claimed the U.S. Championship in November 2023.

McGregor, on the other hand, has only competed in one professional boxing match — a 2017 bout against Mayweather, which ended in a 10th-round TKO loss.

McGregor’s announcement also paves the way for his highly anticipated return to the UFC. As fans eagerly await his return to the Octagon, this exhibition match in India marks a distinctive new chapter in his legendary career.

Meanwhile, the date, venue, and other details of the fight remain undisclosed for now.