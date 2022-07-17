Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

'GOAT': Congratulations pour in for PV Sindhu after she wins Singapore Open 2022 title

The Chinese did put on a tough fight against PV Sindhu but eventually fell short in the end.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

'GOAT': Congratulations pour in for PV Sindhu after she wins Singapore Open 2022 title
PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu defeated China's Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to claim her maiden Singapore Open title. This was her third title in 2022 after she had won in Korea Open and Swiss Open. 

READ | PV Sindhu defeats China's Wang Zhi Yi to win maiden Singapore Open title

While it had taken her just 12 minutes to wrap up the opening game, the second game saw Wang Zhi fight back in superb fashion to draw level. The decider started on a nail-biting note, but Sindhu gained a five-point lead at the interval and made sure to continue it till the end. The Chinese did put on a tough fight but eventually fell short in the end. 

Soon after the win, netizens took to Twitter to wish the Indian shuttler on her achievement.

PV Sindhu now will next be seen in action for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pakistani drone sightings near international borders in Punjab, J-K; search ops underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.