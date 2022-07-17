'GOAT': Congratulations pour in for PV Sindhu after she wins Singapore Open 2022 title

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu defeated China's Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to claim her maiden Singapore Open title. This was her third title in 2022 after she had won in Korea Open and Swiss Open.

While it had taken her just 12 minutes to wrap up the opening game, the second game saw Wang Zhi fight back in superb fashion to draw level. The decider started on a nail-biting note, but Sindhu gained a five-point lead at the interval and made sure to continue it till the end. The Chinese did put on a tough fight but eventually fell short in the end.

Soon after the win, netizens took to Twitter to wish the Indian shuttler on her achievement.

#PVSindhu many many congratulations — Dinesh Jawariya (@Djverma786) July 17, 2022

#PVSindhu #SingaporeOpen2022



Legacy of PV Sindhu:



2 Olympic medals

5 World Championship medals

2 Asian Games medals

3 Commonwealth games medals

4 BWF World Tour titles

3 BWF Superseries titles

6 BWF Grand Prix titles



She is only 27. GOAT. pic.twitter.com/Hbv8Nw0WLw July 17, 2022

Goosebumps all over.#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/wHNyJ0lo8f — Parth (@ParthK_23) July 17, 2022

Many more to go!!!#pvsindhu pic.twitter.com/DKJEu9PwIF — Lovi_sh (@lovishfc) July 17, 2022

PV Sindhu now will next be seen in action for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August 2022.