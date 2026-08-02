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Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade seal spots in women's singles final

India is guaranteed the women's singles table tennis gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade storm into an all-Indian final. Both paddlers delivered commanding semifinal victories to set up a thrilling title clash.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 05:24 PM IST

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade seal spots in women's singles final
Courtesy: Instagram/ttcommonwealth
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Sreeja Akula secured a spot in the women’s singles final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, outlasting fellow Indian Syndrela Das 4-3 in a gripping semifinal on Sunday. This all-Indian semifinal really delivered—both players tested each other point by point, but Sreeja’s composure made the difference in the final game. With this win, Sreeja moves within reach of the gold, and India is guaranteed at least a silver in women’s singles.

From the first ball, neither player gave an inch. The rallies were sharp. Syndrela matched Sreeja’s intensity, refusing to let up. But when the pressure peaked, Sreeja drew on her experience and edged ahead, taking the seventh and deciding game to clinch a hard-earned victory.

Sreeja has looked sharp throughout this tournament, breezing through the early rounds and knocking out higher-ranked players on her way to the semifinals. Syndrela, on her part, matched that energy with a strong run of her own. She played confident, aggressive table tennis, beating several strong opponents to reach the final four. Her performance here stands out as one of the highlights for India, especially as she pushed Sreeja to the brink.

This semifinal wasn’t just about two athletes—it's a sign of how far Indian table tennis has come. Two Indians fighting for a spot in the final underlines the depth and progress in the country’s squad.

India’s table tennis campaign at these Games was already remarkable before the singles matches even hit their peak. Both the men’s and women’s teams clinched the championship titles in their events, picking up two more golds and giving a boost of confidence to all the players heading into the individual contests.

Looking ahead, Sreeja Akula, a Paris 2024 Olympian, will meet Yashaswini Ghorpade for the gold. Yashaswini also needed all seven games to get past Sutirtha Mukherjee in her semifinal.

None of this would have been possible without the backing of New Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood. Their support provided the platform for Indian players to shine and push their limits on home soil.

Also read| Commonwealth Games 2026: Soman Rana wins shot put F57 gold, Shubham Juyal takes silver

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