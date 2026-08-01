Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai power India into singles pre-quarterfinals

Manush Shah and Harmeet Desai spearheaded India's impressive campaign by advancing to the singles pre-quarterfinals at the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026. The Indian paddlers produced dominant performances to keep the nation's medal hopes alive in table tennis.

Manush Shah and the experienced Harmeet Desai set the pace for India at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, leading a strong showing from the home team. Most Indian players punched their tickets to the men’s and women’s singles pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

India’s run stayed on track—11 out of 14 made it past the round of 32. That keeps India in the hunt for singles medals on both sides.

Manush had a bit of a rocky start against Australia’s Chulong Nie—he dropped the first game but settled down quickly. Once he found his rhythm, there was no looking back. He took the next four games: 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4, and booked his spot in the last 16.

Harmeet Desai also had his hands full. He lost his opener to Australia’s Xuqi Lin, but leaned on his experience, found his groove, and came back strong—winning four straight to close out the match 9-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-6, 11-4.

World number 38 Manav Thakkar breezed through his match against Maldives’ Akhyar Ahmed Khalid, winning in straight games. Sanil Shetty, Jas Modi, Payas Jain, and Akash Pal also moved ahead without much trouble.

Some of the most entertaining matches were all-Indian affairs. H. Jehob swept Mudit Dani, and Ankur Bhattacharjee rallied after losing the first game to take down Divyansh Srivastava. Snehit dropped his opening game but came back in style, beating Raegan Albuquerque in six.

Ronit Bhanja went down to the wire with Singapore’s Ellsworth Le but held his nerve in a tense decider, winning 15-13 to move into the pre-quarters.

On the women’s side, Sreeja Akula—Commonwealth Games medallist—had her hands full against Australia’s Jiamuwa Wu. Sreeja struggled at times but dug deep in the seventh, sealing the match 6-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-4, 7-11, 10-12, 11-2.

Alongside her, Swastika Ghosh, Anusha Kutumbale, Syndrela Das, Taneesha Kotecha, Nithya Shree Mani, Sayali Wani, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Divyanshi Bhowmick, and Yashaswini Ghorpade all chalked up wins to join the last 16.

A few Indians had to bow out. England’s Tin-Tin Ho bounced back to beat Kavya Bhatt. Suhana Saini lost to Malaysia’s Ai Xin Tee, and Constantina Psihogios from Australia edged out Yashini Sivasankar 19-17 in a seven-game thriller. Malaysia’s Alice Li Sian Chang took out Sayanika Maji in straight games.

India’s doubles teams are still in the mix too. Several pairs reached the pre-quarters across men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles, so medal hopes are alive in all three categories.

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