Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Manav Thakkar-Taneesha Kotecha begin mixed doubles campaign with win

India's Manav Thakkar and Taneesha Kotecha made a winning start to their mixed doubles campaign at the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026. The Indian duo produced a composed performance to secure victory and advance to the next round, boosting India's medal hopes.

Manav Thakkar just keeps delivering at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in New Delhi. On Thursday, he paired up with Taneesh Kotecha for the mixed doubles event and the duo sailed past Nigeria’s Conor Nugent and Rebecca Scott, cruising through straight games to move into the next round. Thakkar’s already helped the Indian men’s team reach the finals, and his winning streak doesn’t seem to slow.

Harmeet Desai, a veteran in the mix, kicked off his mixed doubles campaign with a strong start too. He and Yashaswini Ghorpade took down Botswana’s Tshenolo Mooketsi and Magdeline Rebatenne, again with a clean 3-0 sweep. Next up for Thakkar and Kotecha is Malaysia’s Jin Zhen Im and Alice Li Chang, who came through a tight 3-1 opener. Desai and Ghorpade go head-to-head with Australians Chulong Nie and Jiamuwa Wu after their nail-biting 3-2 victory over New Zealand.

On the women’s side, Sreeja Akula teamed up with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to face Canada’s Max Ji and Fiona Nie in the mixed doubles opener. India looked strong here too, not dropping a game. Their next challenge comes from Cyprus’s Sharpel Elia and Foteini Meletie.

Wednesday brought more confidence for India. Thakkar, ranked 38 in the world, doubled India’s edge with a gutsy performance—he played with 13 stitches above his left eye but didn’t miss a beat, taking out Joseph Hunter in straight games. His attacking style shut England out completely.

Desai stepped up next and made light work of Benjamin Piggott, wrapping up the match without dropping a single game. India marched into the finals without losing a match.

The women’s team had a tougher path. Sreeja Akula gave India the early lead, dispatching Cheuk Lam Jasmin Wong in straight games. England struck back with Tin-Tin Ho overcoming Ghorpade, but Syndrela Das answered by controlling her match against Anna Green and pushing India one win from the final. Sreeja came back in the fourth rubber, and handled the pressure—she edged Tin-Tin Ho in a tight five-game battle, clinching India’s spot in the final.

Both Indian men’s and women’s teams now gear up for title matches against Malaysia. The momentum’s with them, and they’re not backing down anytime soon.

Also read| Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: India men cruise past New Zealand on Day 3; check full results