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Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women's doubles team outclass Maldives to reach quarterfinals

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Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women's doubles team outclass Maldives to reach quarterfinals

India's women's doubles team produced a dominant display to defeat Maldives in the Round of 16 at the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026. The convincing victory secured a place in the quarterfinals and kept India's medal hopes alive.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 02:18 PM IST

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women's doubles team outclass Maldives to reach quarterfinals
Sreeja Akula (Courtesy: X/@TheKhelIndia)
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Following the impressive 3-1 victory of the Indian mixed doubles team, Ronit Bhanja and Anusha Kutumbale, over Australia in the ongoing 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, the Indian women’s doubles team, consisting of Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das, dominated the Maldivian duo of Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim and Aishath Alsaa, winning in three straight games to secure a spot in the quarterfinals on Friday (Jul 31). Just a day after the women’s team clinched the gold medal against Malaysia at the Thyagaraj Stadium, the women’s doubles team kept the winning streak alive.

During the afternoon doubles match at Table 1, India quickly established a 1-0 lead in their Round of 16 encounter.

The Maldivian pair of Ibrahim and Alsaa posed little challenge to their Indian opponents, who took control right from the start. Akula and Das surged ahead with a 6-1 lead, utilizing swift third-ball attacks, and wrapped up the first game with five consecutive points. This initial victory set a positive tone for the Indian duo, who maintained their momentum throughout the match.

The second game mirrored the first, with the Maldivian pair displaying determination early on. Ibrahim and Alsaa kept the score close at 3-4 before India’s top spin prowess led to seven consecutive unforced errors from their opponents.

Heading into the third set, India was firmly in control, showcasing their best performance at the end to secure a memorable win. With a 2-0 lead and just one more game needed to advance to the quarterfinals, the Indian pair executed their strategy flawlessly, winning nine of the first 10 points to comfortably finish the match.

Final Score: Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das (IND) defeated Mishka Mohamed Ibrahim and Aishath Alsaa (MDV) (11-3, 11-4, 11-2).

Also read| Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai power India into singles pre-quarterfinals

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