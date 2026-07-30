FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Filmmaker/screenwriter Aayushi Shah wants you to write from the soul

Filmmaker/screenwriter Aayushi Shah wants you to write from the soul

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine on Day 3

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule and live streaming details

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule, live stream

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine on Day 3

India's women's table tennis team produced a dominant display on Day 3 of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026, blanking Canada 3-0 to continue their impressive campaign. The convincing victory strengthens India's position as the tournament enters the crucial knockout stages.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 01:25 PM IST

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine on Day 3
Courtesy: X
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Following the men's trio's impressive 3-0 victory over New Zealand on the third day of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026 in New Delhi, the women's team also shone brightly with a hard-fought win against Canada. The Indian women's squad, featuring Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das, and Swastika Ghosh—two of whom had previously triumphed over Sri Lanka on day two at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Tuesday (Jul 28)—secured victories in their respective singles matches on Wednesday (Jul 29), achieving a clean sweep against Canada.

How did the Indian women’s team fare on Day 3 of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026? 

The men’s team set the stage with a flawless performance against New Zealand in Group F, while the women’s team continued India’s unbeaten streak in the tournament with a decisive win over Canada. The first singles match featured Sutirtha Mukherjee facing off against Olivia Huang, and the Indian table tennis star picked up right where she left off on day two. Mukherjee displayed formidable form against Olivia, winning in three straight games to give India a 1-0 lead.

The subsequent match saw Syndrela Das take on Fiona Iayi Nie, and the Indian player showcased her poise and skill, defeating her Canadian rival to extend India’s lead to 2-0 in this three-match series. Her victory ensured that both the men’s and women’s TT teams from India have yet to lose a single game in this competition.

Swastika Ghosh, who had captivated audiences with her outstanding performance against Sri Lanka on day two, entered the final match against Crystal Liu brimming with confidence. She secured a victory in three games, further solidifying India’s strong position.

With these results, both the men's and women's teams emerged at the top on the third day of the competition.

Also read| Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule and live streaming details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Filmmaker/screenwriter Aayushi Shah wants you to write from the soul
Filmmaker/screenwriter Aayushi Shah wants you to write from the soul
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine on Day 3
Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule and live streaming details
Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule, live stream
Grammy CEO breaks his silence after BTS refuse to submit Arirang for awards
Grammy CEO breaks his silence after BTS refuse to submit Arirang for awards
'Thankyou for standing with students': CJP applauds Ayesha Khan after NEET protest detention
'Thankyou for standing with students': CJP applauds Ayesha Khan after NEET
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement