Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine on Day 3

India's women's table tennis team produced a dominant display on Day 3 of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026, blanking Canada 3-0 to continue their impressive campaign. The convincing victory strengthens India's position as the tournament enters the crucial knockout stages.

Following the men's trio's impressive 3-0 victory over New Zealand on the third day of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026 in New Delhi, the women's team also shone brightly with a hard-fought win against Canada. The Indian women's squad, featuring Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das, and Swastika Ghosh—two of whom had previously triumphed over Sri Lanka on day two at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Tuesday (Jul 28)—secured victories in their respective singles matches on Wednesday (Jul 29), achieving a clean sweep against Canada.

How did the Indian women’s team fare on Day 3 of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026?

The men’s team set the stage with a flawless performance against New Zealand in Group F, while the women’s team continued India’s unbeaten streak in the tournament with a decisive win over Canada. The first singles match featured Sutirtha Mukherjee facing off against Olivia Huang, and the Indian table tennis star picked up right where she left off on day two. Mukherjee displayed formidable form against Olivia, winning in three straight games to give India a 1-0 lead.

The subsequent match saw Syndrela Das take on Fiona Iayi Nie, and the Indian player showcased her poise and skill, defeating her Canadian rival to extend India’s lead to 2-0 in this three-match series. Her victory ensured that both the men’s and women’s TT teams from India have yet to lose a single game in this competition.

Swastika Ghosh, who had captivated audiences with her outstanding performance against Sri Lanka on day two, entered the final match against Crystal Liu brimming with confidence. She secured a victory in three games, further solidifying India’s strong position.

With these results, both the men's and women's teams emerged at the top on the third day of the competition.

Also read| Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule and live streaming details