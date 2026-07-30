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Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: India men cruise past New Zealand on Day 3; check full results

India's men's table tennis team delivered another commanding performance on Day 3 of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026, defeating New Zealand in convincing fashion. Check the full match results, standout performers, and how India's campaign is shaping up in the tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2026, 01:40 PM IST

Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: India men cruise past New Zealand on Day 3; check full results
Courtesy: X
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The hosts, India, are making waves at the ongoing Commonwealth TT Championship 2026 held at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi. On the third day of the event, India’s men’s and women’s teams dominated their matches once again. The men’s team, featuring Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Payas Jain, decisively defeated their New Zealand rivals in the singles matches, while the women’s team achieved victory against Canada in their respective category. Previously, on the first day, the Indian men’s team showcased their strength by defeating Zimbabwe 3-0, establishing their dominance in the competition.

How did the Indian men’s team fare on Day 3 of the Commonwealth TT Championship 2026?

The Indian men’s team kicked off the third day of this home tournament with Harmeet Desai taking on August Xiao in the opening singles match between the two nations. Despite Xiao, the rising global talent, putting up a fight across three games, he was unable to secure a win as Desai triumphed in all three games, delivering a decisive blow.

In the second match, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran from India faced Payas Jajal, a New Zealander of Indian descent participating in the tournament. Desai’s victory set the stage for Gnanasekaran to maintain the winning momentum, keeping India in the lead. Jajal proved to be a formidable opponent, using his speed and agility to put Gnanasekaran on the defensive. Nevertheless, Gnanasekaran maintained his composure, clinching critical points to stay ahead and ultimately win the match, giving India a 2-0 advantage over New Zealand.

Payas Jain capped off the day with a strong victory against Eli Ho, completing a clean sweep for India against New Zealand. The performance of the Indian men's team was an excellent start to the day, with the women’s team continuing the winning streak later in the afternoon.

Also read| Commonwealth TT Championship 2026: Indian women blank Canada 3-0 to shine on Day 3

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