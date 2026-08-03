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Commonwealth TT 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta among other leaders grace closing ceremony at Thyagaraj Stadium | Watch

India won 5 of 6 golds at Commonwealth TT 2026 in New Delhi. Ankur Bhattacharjee and Yashaswini Ghorpade took singles titles. CM Rekha Gupta and Ashish Sood attended the closing ceremony.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 06:35 PM IST

Commonwealth TT 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta among other leaders grace closing ceremony at Thyagaraj Stadium | Watch
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The 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 ended on Sunday at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi. India won all but one gold medal. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Sports Minister Ashish Sood attended the closing ceremony and gave away medals to winners.

Grand closing in New Delhi

The competition took place between July 27 and August 2. A cultural program and medal presentation were part of the closing ceremony. Rekha Gupta, the chief minister, commended athletes for delivering honours to the nation. She promised to support sports going forward. India made history at the championships, according to Sports Minister Ashish Sood. The Delhi government is still dedicated to encouraging sports and providing sportsmen with more possibilities, he said.

Ankur wins thriller, Yashaswini dominates

Ankur Bhattacharjee and Payas Jain faced off in the all-Indian men's singles final. Seven games were played. The first game was won 11-8 by Ankur. Payas took a 2-1 lead after winning the next two. In game four, Ankur tied the score at 11-8. Game five was won by Payas 11-4. Payas had a 7-4 lead in the decisive match. After taking a break, Ankur rallied to win 11–9. 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-4, and 11-9 were the final scores. This is Ankur's greatest international title to date. Yashaswini Ghorpade defeated Sreeja Akula 4-1 in the women's singles after winning the first two matches 11-6 and 11-1. In game three, Sreeja won 11-8. After that, Yashaswini won 11-7 and 13-11 to win the championship.

Also read: Who is Ankur Bhattacharjee? 19-year-old West Bengal paddler who won gold at Commonwealth TT 2026 in New Delhi

Doubles: 2 gold, 1 silver for India

Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das defeated Yashaswini Ghorpade and Divyanshi Bhowmick 3-1 to win the women's doubles match for India. Manav Thakkar and Taneesha Kotecha won gold in mixed doubles after rallying from a 1-2 deficit to defeat Richard Rui Zhe Yap and Ai Xin Tee of Malaysia 3-2. India just failed to win gold in the men's doubles. Shen Qi Wong and Javen Choong of Malaysia defeated Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah, ranked second in the world, 11-9, 12-10, and 11-7. India emerged victorious in both the singles and doubles competitions. The occasion also demonstrated New Delhi's ability to hold important international sporting events.

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