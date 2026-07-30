Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India Squad, schedule and live streaming details

Here's everything you need to know about watching the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 live in India, including live streaming platform, TV telecast details, match timings, schedule, and how to catch India's top paddlers in action throughout the tournament.

India is hosting the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 at the Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi, taking place from July 27 to August 2, with competitors from over 25 nations anticipated to participate.

This marks the return of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships for the first time since the 2019 event in Cuttack, where India made history by becoming only the third country to win all seven gold medals in the competition.

Previously, Hong Kong China achieved this in 1983, and England accomplished it during the first three editions in 1971, 1973, and 1975.

The championships will coincide with the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where table tennis will not be included in the sports lineup.

Leading India's squad for the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 are four Olympians: Sreeja Akula, G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar, and Harmeet Desai.

Manush Shah, who ranks No. 2 in the ITTF men's doubles alongside Manav Thakkar, is also part of the team.

Manav Thakkar holds the title of the highest-ranked Indian men's singles player at world No. 38, with Manush Shah closely following at No. 40. Harmeet Desai will be defending his title as the men’s singles champion.

Notably, Manika Batra, one of India's most accomplished table tennis players with four gold medals, has not been included in the squad. She is currently India's top-ranked women's singles player at world No. 51.

Six members of the Indian team - Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sreeja Akula, and Sutirtha Mukherjee - were also part of the historic clean sweep achieved in the previous edition in 2019.

The Indian team will face strong competition from international teams. England's squad includes seasoned players such as Sam Walker, Tin-Tin Ho, and Maria Tsaptsinos, while Australia will be represented by Olympians Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee.

Live Streaming Details

The Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 can be streamed live on the Freedom Global Sports Network Pro YouTube channel. Unfortunately, there will be no television broadcast of the event on any channel in India.

India squad for Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026

Men's team: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Payas Jain

Women's team: Syndrela Das, Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh

Individual and doubles events (men): Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharji, Ronit Bhanja, Fidel Rafiq, Snehit Suravajjula, Aakash Pal, Jeet Chandra, Himnakul Poenga, Mudit Dani, Jash Modi, Divyansh Srivastav, Tanish Shetty, Reagan Albuquerque

Individual and doubles events (women): Sreeja Akula, Syndrela Das, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Swastika Ghosh, Tanisha Kotecha, Anusha Kutumbale, Sayali Wani, Divyanshi Bhowmick, Nithyasree Mani, Suhana Saini, Yashini Sivashankar, Kavya Pravin Bhatt, Sayanika Majhi, Madhurika Patkar, Selena Selva Kumar

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