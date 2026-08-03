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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India’s Ghorpade and Bhowmick beat Australia 3-1 in Women’s Doubles Semi-Final

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Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India’s Ghorpade and Bhowmick beat Australia 3-1 in Women’s Doubles Semi-Final

Ghorpade and Bhowmick beat Australia 3-1 in Women’s Doubles SF. After losing game 1, they won 3 straight on Table 1 to reach the CWG 2026 final.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 11:52 AM IST

Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026: India’s Ghorpade and Bhowmick beat Australia 3-1 in Women’s Doubles Semi-Final
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Indian pair Yashaswini Ghorpade and Divyanshi Bhowmick defeated Australia’s Constantina Psihogios and Liu Yanzgi 3-1 in the Women’s Doubles Semi-Final on 2 August 2026. The match was played at 12:00 PM on Table 1.

How the semi-final played out

Australia won the first game of the match. Liu Yanzgi and Constantina Psihogios launched an assault. They earned crucial points at the net by making quick shots. The Australian duo seized an early 1-0 lead and exuded confidence. In the second game, India recovered. Divyanshi Bhowmick and Yashaswini Ghorpade altered their original concept. Better service returns and longer rallies were their main priorities. Ghorpade remained steady, delivering consistent returns, while Bhowmick created winners with her forehand. The two Indians tied the score after winning game 2.

India took a 2-1 lead in game three through effective communication and strategic play, capitalising on forced errors by the Australian team. The pivotal game four saw India maintain momentum, with Bhowmick's aggressive shots and Ghorpade's steady approach leading to a 3-1 victory. The match concluded with India winning three consecutive games after an initial loss, showcasing their teamwork and mental resilience.

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What this win means for India

Yashaswini Ghorpade and Divyanshi Bhowmick have advanced to the Women's Doubles final with this victory. Now, they will compete for a gold medal. For Indian table tennis, this was a significant outcome. Bhowmick and Ghorpade demonstrated their ability to withstand pressure. They may have lost confidence after the first game, but they remained composed and performed better in the following three.

Psihogios and Liu performed admirably for Australia in the opening match, but they were unable to keep up the pace. They lost games two, three and four because they made too many blunders. At 12:00 PM, spectators witnessed India's improved approach turn the game around. India now has a good chance of winning a medal in the women's doubles. Bhowmick and Ghorpade will now get ready for the championship game.

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