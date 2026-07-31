FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah star as India win men's team table tennis gold in epic battle with Malaysia

CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah star as India win men's team table tennis

US Iran War: 'Monumental Step' As Donald Trump Announces 'Historic Deal' For Gaza Disarmament

US Iran War: 'Monumental Step' As Donald Trump Announces 'Historic Deal' For Gaza Disarmament

Delhi fire probe exposes major lapses: Illegal cables delayed rescue, untrained officials under scrutiny after

Delhi fire probe exposes major lapses: Illegal cables delayed rescue

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah star as India win men's team table tennis gold in epic battle with Malaysia

India clinched the Commonwealth Games 2026 men's team table tennis gold after edging past Malaysia in a thrilling final. Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah starred in the title clash as the Indian paddlers held their nerve to secure another gold medal for the nation.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 12:31 PM IST

CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah star as India win men's team table tennis gold in epic battle with Malaysia
Courtesy: X/@SportsArena1234
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the gold medal match of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 held at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, the Indian men's team, featuring world No. 38 Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, faced a tough challenge against Malaysia. Ultimately, the host nation triumphed with a thrilling 3-2 victory.

To secure the win in the men’s team event, double partners Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah had to compete in two singles matches. Manush emerged victorious in both of his singles encounters, while Thakkar won one and lost another, with Gnanasekaran also facing defeat.

The World No. 38 Indian player set the tone for the match by winning the opening game against Javen Choong with scores of 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, and 11-5, giving India a 1-0 lead. Manush Shah then extended India’s lead to 2-0 by defeating Qi Shen Wong in a closely contested match that ended 11-13, 11-9, 11-7, 2-11, 11-7.

However, just one win away from clinching the title, Gnanasekaran was unexpectedly defeated by Hong Yu Tey in straight games, with scores of 11-7, 11-8, and 12-10. Thakkar returned to the table in an attempt to secure the victory but fell short.

Qi Shen Wong rebounded from his earlier loss to Shah, defeating Thakkar 4-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-1, leveling the match at 2-2.

In the decisive fifth rubber, Shah maintained his composure and defeated Malaysian Javen Choong with scores of 11-7, 11-4, and 11-4, securing the gold medal for India. The Indian men’s team received a reward of $10,000 for their victory.

While Malaysia took home the silver medal, the bronze medals were awarded to the teams from Singapore and England, both of which reached the semifinals. The silver-medal winning Malaysian team included Javen Choong, Qi Shen Wong, Jin Zhen Mi, Hong Yu Tey, and Richard Rui Zhe Yap.

The Indian team that clinched the gold medal included Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Sathiyan Ganamasekaran, Harmeet Desai, and Payas Jian. The Singaporean squad that secured the bronze medal comprised Josh Shao Han Chua, Nicholas Tan, Ellsworth Le, Zhao Ray Tan, and Ze Yi Yang.

Meanwhile, the English team that finished with the bronze medal featured Connor Alexander Green, Siraj Shayan Waseem, Joseph Edward Hunter, and Benjamin J. Piggott.

Also read| Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem at CWG 2026: Javelin final date, time and live streaming details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
2027 ODI World Cup: ICC announces 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
2027 ODI WC: ICC announces 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah star as India win men's team table tennis gold in epic battle with Malaysia
CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah star as India win men's team table tennis
'Are they dating?': Aryan Khan's viral London video with Vinnie Takair sets social media abuzz
'Are they dating?': Aryan Khan's viral London video with Vinnie Takair
Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z, says, 'You can't threaten them into silence'
Rahul Gandhi warns PM Modi over actions against Gen Z
Raghav Chadha finally breaks silence on NEET paper leak protest: 'Wanted solutions not headlines'
Raghav Chadha finally breaks silence on NEET paper leak protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement