Commonwealth Games 2026: Srihari Nataraj, Budigina shine as India impresses in swimming events

Srihari Nataraj and Budigina delivered standout performances as India enjoyed an impressive outing in the swimming events at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Their strong displays boosted India's medal hopes and highlighted the country's growing strength in international swimming.

India’s swimming team kicked off the Commonwealth Games 2026 in style on Friday. Olympian Srihari Nataraj grabbed his spot in the men’s 50m backstroke semifinals, while para swimmers Budigina and Ali Imam turned heads with strong swims that pushed them into the men’s 100m freestyle S13 final.

Nataraj clocked 25.52 seconds in Heat 4 of the 50m backstroke. That landed him fifth in his heat, but more importantly, easily locked him into the top 16 for the semifinals.

Srihari Nataraj powers into the Men's 50m Backstroke semi-finals



Watch his semi-final at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 on 25th July, at 12:29 AM, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels and Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #GlasgowMeinTiranga… pic.twitter.com/PAMf5ZuFwY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 24, 2026

England’s Oliver Morgan took the heat in 24.91 seconds, followed by Jack Skerry (25.08), Matthew Ward (25.16), and Benjamin Winterborn (25.37) — all advancing alongside Nataraj. Out of 40 competitors across the heats, only the fastest 16 moved forward.

Nataraj finished 0.61 seconds off Morgan’s pace. He’ll be looking to shave off some time in the semifinals, set for 12:30 AM IST on Saturday.

Over in the para swimming events, Budigina showed why many see him as a rising star for India. In the men’s 100m freestyle S13, he touched the wall at 57.10 seconds, good enough for third place in his race and just 0.53 seconds behind Britain’s Stephen Clegg. Budigina started the second half of the race in fourth place, but surged late to clinch a top-three spot, passing James Clegg in the final stretch. Britain’s Stephen Clegg and South Africa’s Hendricks finished ahead.

Ali Imam also secured his place in the S13 final, finishing in 1:05.32. While he trailed the heat leader by 8.75 seconds, his time was enough to make the cut for the medal race.

Both Budigina and Imam will swim the S13 freestyle final on Saturday, with hopes high that India could pick up its first swimming medal of this year’s Games.

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