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Commonwealth Games 2026: Soman Rana wins shot put F57 gold, Shubham Juyal takes silver

India celebrated a memorable 1-2 finish in the men's shot put F57 event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Soman Rana clinched the gold medal and Shubham Juyal secured silver, showcasing the country's strength in para athletics.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 08:46 PM IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Soman Rana wins shot put F57 gold, Shubham Juyal takes silver
Shubham Juyal (L), Soman Rana (Courtesy: X/@IA_SportsAdvntr)
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India’s para-athletes just keep raising the bar at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. On Saturday, August 1, Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal delivered a fantastic one-two finish in the Men's Shot Put F57 event at Glasgow’s Scotstoun Stadium—Soman took gold, Shubham claimed silver, and Cameroon’s Cedric rounded out the podium with bronze.

Soman nailed the gold with a huge 13.40m throw—his season’s best. Shubham wasn’t far behind, hitting 13.28m, also a season high. Both athletes pulled off their best when it mattered most, landing India a rare double podium in this category.

This win is a big deal for Indian para-sports. Soman is now the first Indian to win gold in the F57 men’s shot put at the Commonwealth Games. It’s also the first time India has earned two medals in the event here. In fact, this edition has seen Indian athletes pull off double podiums in several events: Women’s Shot Put F57 with Sharmila Dhankar (gold) and Shilpa Shyla (bronze); Men’s 100m T47, thanks to Dilip Gavit (gold) and Mohammed Basil (silver); Men’s Javelin (Neeraj Chopra and Yashvir Singh, silver and bronze); and Men’s Triple Jump (Praveen Chithravel, silver, and Selva Prabhu, bronze).

Who are these athletes?

Soman Rana is a Hawaldar in the Indian Army from Gaya, Meghalaya, and he grew up in a family of farmers. He enlisted in 2001 and, in 2006, was posted to the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles on the line of control in Jammu & Kashmir. A landmine explosion resulted in the loss of his leg below the knee. Soman discovered para sports in 2017 through the army’s Paralympic Node. He’s no stranger to big stages—he took silver at the 2023 Asian Para Games and bronze at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

Shubham Juyal’s story is just as striking. His father served in the army. Shubham had his sights set on a military career too and cleared the cadet exam, but everything changed at 26. On his way to an SSB interview, a motorcycle accident cost him his leg. After recovering, he found new purpose at the Indian Army’s Paralympic Node, and he’s never looked back.

Both men have shown what real resilience looks like—and their medals are proof that hard work and grit go a long way. India’s para-athletes are making history, plain and simple.

Also read| CWG 2026: Boxers Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria strike gold; India double-podium in triple jump

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